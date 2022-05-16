Dubai: Ukrainian deputy minister of foreign affairs Dmytro Senik said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has far-reaching consequences for the entire world and warned that the ongoing crisis can cause serious problems for the global food security. He made the comments ahead of the third session titled ‘Trade wars: No long-term winners’ at the fifth edition of WION Global Summit in Dubai.Also Read - Wars Are Now Fought in Cyberspace, says Supa Mandiwanzira

"The unprovoked attack from Russia on Ukraine will certainly have grave consequences for the entire international system. For the first time, since the end of World War II, we witness brutalities committed by Russia – the country that sits as a permanent member of the United Nations security council and was expected to be a peace guarantor, not a wrecker of the global architecture."

"According to the IMF, the global economic recovery will slow down significantly due to the Russia invasion of Ukraine. The IMF not only downgraded growth prospects in Europe but warned that countries around the world may witness disruption in commodities market due to the invasion."

“Russian invasion will cause problems for global food security. In total, Ukraine is the global food security contributor which feeds around 400 million people around the world. Ukrainian grain, corn and sunflower oil are traditional supplies to Europe, North Africa and Middle East as well as Asia. Looting of Ukrainian grain by Russian soldiers, blockade of shipments from Ukrainian routes as well as attacking the global shipping routes endangers global food security,” Senik explained.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected the world to grow by 3.6% in 2022 – a sharp fall from the 6.1% growth in 2021. Senik also accused Russia of deliberately targeting the public infrastructure in various Ukrainian cities as a result of their failure to capture Kyiv.

“While failing to occupy Kyiv and other major cities, Russia destroyed hundreds of Ukrainian hospitals, educational institutions, theatres, road infrastructure and residential buildings. More than 2000 missiles were fired to destroy the civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” he said in his speech.

Senik was also all praise for WION for their coverage of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“Journalists from WION were among the first to visit Ukraine on the eve of the Russia aggression and stayed there during the most difficult days. I would like to thank Miss Palki Sharma Upadhyay for her courage demonstrated in Ukraine in those days,” he concluded.