Moscow: Russian authorities detained a former state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest against Moscow's war in Ukraine and charged her Wednesday with spreading false information about Russia's armed forces, according to her lawyer.

Marina Ovsyannikova was charged over a protest she staged last month, holding a banner that said "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a killer, his soldiers are fascists. 352 children have been killed (in Ukraine). How many more children should die for you to stop?"

If tried and convicted, Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 years in prison under a new law that penalizes statements against the military and that was enacted shortly after Russian troops moved into Ukraine, her lawyer, Dmitry Zakhvatov, said in a Telegram post. Ovsyannikova's home was raided Wednesday and she was taken for questioning. Zakhvatov said the former producer for Russian state-funded Channel One would spend the night in a holding cell at Moscow police headquarters.

Ovsyannikova made international headlines on March 14, when she appeared behind the anchor of an evening news broadcast holding a poster that said “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” She was charged with disparaging the Russian military and fined 30,000 rubles ($270 at the time).