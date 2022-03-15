New Delhi: A Russian journalist who interrupted a live news show broadcast to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is reportedly “missing”, human rights group OVD-Info claimed on Tuesday. Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s state TV Channel One, had disrupted the news show as she held a poster against the war in Ukraine. She held up the poster behind the studio presenter and shouted slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you here,” the poster read.Also Read - Ukraine Imposes Curfew In Kyiv Till March 17, Residents Allowed To Go Outside Only To Head To Bomb Shelters

TASS, a Russian-state news agency, later said that Ovsyannikova was arrested. She is now reportedly missing, OVD-Info said. “A pre-investigation check was initiated against Channel One employee Maria Ovsyannikova, who came out with an anti-war poster during the live broadcast of the Vremya program, TASS reports citing its source. Where she is is still unknown,” a tweet translated from OVD-Info said.

The news agency had previously called her an “outsider” before later calling her an editor at Channel One, the state TV network in question. Tass cited an anonymous law-enforcement source saying she could be charged with an administrative violation for “discrediting” Russia’s armed forces.

Ovsyannikova had also released a pre-recorded video where she said, “Regrettably, for a number of years, I worked on Channel One and worked on Kremlin propaganda, I am very ashamed of this right now. Ashamed that I was allowed to tell lies from the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed the zombification of the Russian people. We were silent in 2014 when this was just beginning. We did not go out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned [opposition leader Alexei] Navalny,” she said.