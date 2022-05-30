Moscow: Netflix has completed the withdrawal of operations from Russia, and subscribers there have lost access to content on streaming platform, news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Monday. With this, Netflix became the latest Western company to pullout operations from Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine. The Netflix site and apps were no longer available from Friday and a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that subscribers no longer had access, according to the report.Also Read - Ukraine, Russia Battle in the East as Zelenskyy Visits Front

“This is the fulfilment of the withdrawal from the Russian market” announced in March, a Netflix spokesperson told AFP on Monday. As per streaming giant’s spokesperson the company had waited until the end of the current billing cycle before cutting off customers.

The US-based platform announced in early March that it was withdrawing from Russia after Moscow sent thousands of troops into pro-Western Ukraine.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, but was a minor player in Russia. The company said in an April letter to shareholders that it had lost 700,000 paid subscribers as a result of its withdrawal from Russia, blaming the pullout for its first global drop in subscribers in a decade.

Netflix is among a host of foreign companies that have announced the suspension of operations or outright withdrawal from Russia since the launch of Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine on February 24.