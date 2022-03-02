New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a phone call with Russia President Vladimir Putin and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. During the call, Vladimir Putin stressed that all the necessary instructions had been given and that the Russian military was doing everything possible to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone and their return to their homeland.Also Read - India Abstains In Another UN Vote On Ukraine, Calls For Safe Passage Of Stranded Citizens

"The Russian side, in particular, is trying to organize an urgent evacuation of a group of Indian students from Kharkov through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia. At the same time, according to the latest information, these students are actually taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, who use them as a human shield and in every possible way prevent them from leaving for Russian territory. Responsibility in this case lies entirely with the Kiev authorities. The leaders agreed to continue close cooperation in order to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine," the statement reads.