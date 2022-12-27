2 Days After Friend’s Death, Russian Millionaire Critical Of Putin’s War Dies In India From Mysterious Window Fall

According to the police, Antov died after falling from the 3rd floor of his hotel building.

Antov's death comes two days after the mysterous death of his party colleague Vladimir Budanov, 61, who was also found dead in the Odisha hotel.

Moscow: Russian lawmaker and millionaire Pavel Antov was found dead in a hotel in Odissa on December 25. The millionaire was on a vacation in the Rayagada region of Odisha for his 65th birthday celebration. According to the police, Antov died after falling from the 3rd floor of his hotel building.

This is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a span of a week in the same hotel. Antov’s death comes two days after the mysterious death of his party colleague Vladimir Budanov, 61, who was also found dead in the Odisha hotel.

Antov Opposed Putin’s War Against Ukraine

Antov was one of the staunch opponents of Putin’s war on Ukraine. In June, in a blog post, he criticised the war and air strikes on Kyiv as Russian “terror”.

Eventually, he had to retract his statement after coming under immense pressure. Western media reported that he issued a “grovelling apology”.

The 65-year-old insisted that he had “always supported the president” and “sincerely” supports Putin’s military operation. However, local journalists strongly disputed his version.