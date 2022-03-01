Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called Russia’s invasion to Ukraine as ‘undisguised terror’ after a Russian missile hit central square in city of Kharkiv. Earlier today, Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian targets and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine’s embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe’s largest ground war in generations.Also Read - Love In The Times Of War: Ukrainian Woman Ties Knot In Hyderabad

With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble currency, Russian troops advanced on Ukraine's two biggest cities. In strategic Kharkiv, an eastern city with a population of about 1.5 million, videos posted online showed explosions hitting the region's Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas. A maternity ward relocated to a shelter amid shelling.