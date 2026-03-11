Why did the US call Indians ‘good actors’ after it allowed India to buy Russian oil? White House issues statement, says ‘Donald Trump is…’

Home

The White House Press Secretary informed that the exemption was approved after Donald Trump held discussions with officials from the Treasury Department and national security authorities.

New Delhi: In a major development, the US authorities have issued a statement regarding giving India an exemption to buy Russian oil. Talking to the reporters, the White House Press Secretary said that the decision to grant New Delhi an exemption was taken because India has played a constructive role as a partner. She further added that it is a temporary step that is aimed at stabilizing global oil supplies. Leavitt said the move would not provide any significant financial assistance to Moscow.

White House calls India a “good actor”

She added that the exemption granted to India for Russian oil was a step taken to address disruptions in global oil markets caused by the war with Iran.

Decision taken due to the Iran war

Leavitt said during the press briefing, “As we work to address the temporary shortfall in global oil supply caused by Iran, we have temporarily allowed them to purchase Russian oil.” The White House Secretary also informed that the Russian oil headed to India was already at sea and that it would not provide any significant financial benefit to the Russian government.

To recall, earlier this month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said that India would be allowed to buy oil from Russia amid the supply disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In an interview with Fox Business, Bessent said, “The Indians have been very good. We had asked them to stop buying sanctioned Russian oil, and they did. They were going to replace it with American oil, but to bridge a temporary gap in global oil supplies, we allowed them to purchase Russian oil.”

