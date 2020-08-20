New Delhi: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has gone under coma after allegedly being poisoned on a flight to Moscow, his spokeswoman said on Thursday. The 44-year-old Kremlin critic is currently on ventilator support in a Siberian hospital. Also Read - Russia's Opposition Leader Poisoned? Plane Carrying Alexey Navalny Makes Urgent Landing

The flight had to make an emergency landing after Alexei complained of severe discomfort and fell unconscious. It is believed that he drank a cup of tea which was laced with poison.

"We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into the tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid," his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh told reporters, adding that he was unconscious and in "serious condition".

However, this is not the first time the opposition leader has been poisoned. In July last year, Alexei suspected poisoning when he was in the police custody and suffered a mysterious allergic reaction. He had also endured chemical burns to his eye in 2017 when attackers threw a green antiseptic at his face outside his office.