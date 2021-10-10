Moscow: A Russian aircraft L-410 carrying parachutists crashed in central Russia’s Tatarstan region on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying. The plane had been carrying a group of parachute jumpers onboard, the Emergencies Ministry said, according to the TASS news agency. Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, it said.Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2021: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Stigma Related To Mental Health, Explained | Watch Video

The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft. Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon. Earlier last month, an ageing Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east killing six people. All 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka in July. Also Read - IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score 3rd T20I Match Latest Updates India Women vs Australia Women: Renuka Removes Healy Early

WATCH: Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Raids 16 Locations in 'ISIS-Voice of Hind', Bathindi IED Recovery Cases

#URGENT: An L-410 plane with more than 20 people on board crashed in Russia’s Tatarstan, 16 reported dead DETAILS TO FOLLOW pic.twitter.com/VLFNSPhOgD — RT (@RT_com) October 10, 2021

Further details awaited