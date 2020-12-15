New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election. Putin’s congratulatory telegram came nearly six weeks after Biden’s win and a day after the Electoral College confirmed him as the next president of the United States, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede that he had lost.

The Russian president noted that “the Russian-American cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual respect would meet the interests of the people in both countries and the entire international community”. “For my part, I am ready for interaction and contact with you,” Putin was quoted by the Kremlin as saying.