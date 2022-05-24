New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt two months ago, at the start of Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv, claimed Ukraine’s chief spy. According to Ukraine’s Chief of Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, Putin was attacked in an “unsuccessful attempt” on his life around two months ago, reported Ukrainian publication Pravda.Also Read - Putin 'Very Ill With Blood Cancer', Says Russian Oligarh In Leaked Audio Tape

“Putin was assassinated…He was even attacked in the line of, as they say, representatives of the Caucasus not so long ago… This is non-public information. Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really took place… It was about 2 months ago…Once again, he was unsuccessful. There is no publicity about this event, but it took place,” Budanov told Pravda in an interview. Also Read - Biden Signs Ukraine Bill, Seeks $40 Billion Aid, in Putin Rejoinder

The claim has not been verified and comes weeks after reports emerged that Putin underwent surgery to remove fluid from his abdomen. Also Read - Fake Twitter Accounts With Pro-war Hashtags Floated to Promote Russian President Vladimir Putin: Report

Who Will Be Putin’s Successor If Anything Happens To Him?

As per a report by Business Insider, in event of Putin’s assassination, Mikhail Mishustin, a “little-known tax official” would take control of the Russian state. Mishustin is serving as Russia’s Prime Minister since January 2020. In a protocol passed by Putin last year, it was outlined to “reset the presidential clock”, allowing the despot to stay in power until at least 2034.

Mishustin, 56, would officially take control of the Russian Government in case Putin dies, or, is incapacitated for 90 days, or, until elections to replace him could be held. However, as per media reports, he is regarded in political circles as bland and powerless, with no major ambitions.

However, UK publication Mirror reported quoting sources that power could be transferred to Nikolai Patrushev, Putin’s former KGB pal and current secretary of the Security Council of Russia since 2008. “The former spook is “no better than Vladimir Putin”, according to another ex-Kremlin spy quoted by Mirror.

“If he comes to power, Russians’ problems will only multiply,” ex-Kremlin spy and described Putin’s right-hand man Patrushev as the “most influential person in the Kremlin bureaucracy” and the “only person” Putin trusts, according to Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer.

Other Claims By Ukraine’s Chief of Defence Intelligence

Earlier this month, Budanov, in an interview with Sky News, predicted that the Ukraine war would reach a turning point by mid-August and would be over by the end of this year, which will eventually lead to a change of leadership in Russia. He had also claimed that a coup to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin is underway and cannot be stopped.

Meanwhile, Putin, in 2017, publicly disclosed that he has survived as least five assassination attempts and claimed that he wasn’t worried about his safety.