Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has survived an assassination attempt, allegedly carried out by his own security guards. According to a report in Euro Weekly News, the information of this assassination attempt was released on the General GVR Telegram channel on Wednesday. The outlet added that it is not known when the attempt took place. Rumours around Putin's health and threat to life have been swirling around since Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year. As far as the Russian President is concerned, he publicly disclosed in 2017 that he has survived at least five assassination attempts.

According to the account on the Telegram channel, the left front wheel of Putin's limousine was hit by a loud bang, Euro Weekly reported, adding that the car was quickly driven to safety even as smoke emerged out of it.

The Russian President was unharmed in the incident, but the outlet said that a number of arrests have been made. Other news outlets like news.co.au also reported about the incident, saying that Putin was travelling back to his official residence in a decoy motorcade amid security concerns.

“On the way to the residence, a few kilometres away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, the second escort car drove around without stopping (due to the) sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle,” according to an update posted on channel as reported by the outlet.

This comes a week after a group of politicians from St Petersburg appealed to the State Duma to bring charges of state treason against Putin and strip him of power, citing a series of reasons including Russia’s military losses in Ukraine and the damage to its economy from Western sanctions.

The news channel added: “Subsequently, the body of a man was found driving [the] ambulance, which blocked the first car from the motorcade.

The source also claimed that the head of the Putin’s bodyguards and several other people have been suspended and are in custody. Also, according to the report, a narrow circle of people knew about the movement of the Russian president in this cortege, all of them being from the presidential security service.

“After the incident, three of them disappeared. These were exactly the people who were in the first car of the motorcade. Their fate is currently unknown. The car on which they were travelling was found empty a few kilometres from the incident,” the news report said.

The attempt is said to be the latest with the country’s Chief of Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov saying there was an “unsuccessful attempt” against Putin’s life at the start of the war against Ukraine.