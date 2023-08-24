Home

News

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘Condoles’ Wagner Chief’s Death, Says ‘Prigozhin Was Talented Businessman’

Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘Condoles’ Wagner Chief’s Death, Says ‘Prigozhin Was Talented Businessman’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as a talented businessman

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as a talented businessman and said he wished to express sincere condolences to the families of those who died in a plane crash a day earlier.

Trending Now

In televised comments, Putin further added that it was necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed, saying the examination would take some time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES