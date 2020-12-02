New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told health officials to start mass vaccinations against COVID-19 next week. He also added that the country will have produced 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine within the next few days. Also Read - Vladimir Putin to Quit? Twitter in Shock After Rumours of Him Stepping Down Due to Parkinson's Disease Surface

"I would ask you to organise the work so that by the end of next week we will have started this large-scale vaccination," Putin said. The president noted that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab.