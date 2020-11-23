Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ready to work with any U.S. leader, but still isn’t ready to recognize the election victory of Joe Biden. Russia is willing to work with whoever is officially declared the next president of the United States, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. The remarks, made during a broadcast on state television, reiterate Kremlin’s stance over not congratulating US President-elect Joe Biden just yet. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Sputnik V to Cost Less Than Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vax, Claims Russia

Putin described the Kremlin’s decision not to congratulate Biden as “a formality” with no ulterior motives. When asked if the move could damage U.S.-Russia relations, he said: “there’s nothing to damage, they’re already ruined.” Also Read - Trump Skips G20 Summit on Pandemic Preparedness, Later Spotted at His Golf Course: Report

The Russian president’s remarks come amid Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the US presidential election by making a concession speech. Also Read - Twitter to Handover @POTUS Account to Joe Biden on Jan 20, Even If Trump Doesn't Concede

“We are just waiting for the end of the internal political confrontation,” Putin added, apparently referring to the outgoing US President Donald Trump and the Republican party’s claims.

“We will work with any person who will be given the trust of the American people. But who will be given this trust? It must either be indicated by political custom when one of the parties recognizes the victory of the other, or the final results of the elections are summed up in a legitimate, legal way,” the Associated Press quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying.

The Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris managed to win the presidency by winning 306 of the 538 Electoral College votes against Trump’s 232.