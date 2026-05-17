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Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China following Donald Trumps trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China following Donald Trump’s trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to travel to China from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China following Donald Trump’s trip (File image)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to travel to China from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin’s China visit announcement was made according to the official Telegram channel of Russia’s Foreign Ministry. The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the trip is “timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the ‘Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation’ – a foundational document for interstate relations.”

Also Read: ‘Do not declare independence’: Donald Trump to Taiwan after meeting with Xi Jinping

Why is Vladimir Putin visiting China after Donald Trump’s trip?

The Russian President Putin and Xi plan to “further strengthen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation” between Moscow and Beijing, the Kremlin said in a statement, as reported by Al Jazeera. According to the official statement, “following the talks, they are expected to sign a Joint Statement at the highest level, as well as a number of bilateral intergovernmental, interdepartmental and other documents.”The programme of the visit will also include a meeting between Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where both sides are expected to discuss “prospects for trade and economic cooperation.” News of Putin’s visit to China comes just a day after US President Donald Trump departed China.

What issues are expected to dominate Putin’s talks in China?

US President Donald Trump returned from a visit to China, describing his discussions with President Xi Jinping as a meeting of leaders of “two great countries”.

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Trump landed at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on the outskirts of the US capital on Friday evening, claiming to have struck important trade deals, including one for China’s purchase of 200 aircraft from Boeing, with a promise for another 750, as well as agreements benefiting the American agriculture sector.

Trump and Xi are expected to meet at least three times this year. The US President has invited Xi to the White House in September. The programme of the visit will also include a meeting between Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where both sides are expected to discuss “prospects for trade and economic cooperation.”

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

Earlier on Thursday (local time), the Kremlin said that preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to China were nearly complete, with official dates expected to be announced shortly, according to the Russian news agency TASS.Speaking at a briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the visit was in its final stages of preparation.”We will announce them very soon. This visit is being prepared. We can say that preparations are already complete; we are just putting the finishing touches on them. It will take place very soon,” Peskov said.

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