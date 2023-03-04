Home

Russian Scientist Andrey Botikov Who Created COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Strangled to Death: Report

COVID Vaccine Creator Found Strangled to Death in His Apartment: Report(Photo Credit: Twitter @karinamichelin)

World News: Andrey Botikov, a Russian virologist who helped develop the country’s COVID vaccine Sputnik V, was strangled to death with a belt on Thursday, as per the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Inshorts reported. It was previously reported that he survived the altercation after an intruder broke into his home and argued with him over money. “A 29-year-old man, during an argument, strangled Botikov with a belt and fled the scene,” the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in a statement said.

Who Was Andrey Botikov? All You Need to Know

Andrey Botikov, 47, worked as a senior researcher at the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

He formerly worked as a senior scientist at the Russian State Collection of Viruses of DI Ivanovsky Institute of Virology.

Botikov was among the 18 scientists who worked on the development of Russia’s Sputnik V covid-19 vaccine in 2020.

