London: Russian troops near Kharkiv died after eating poisoned stuffed buns given to them as 'gifts' by Ukrainian citizens, a Ukrainian intelligence agency has claimed, the media reported.

Two soldiers from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division died immediately after eating the delicacies served by the citizens of Izium, a post by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine announced.

Another 28 Russian troops are in intensive care after the poisoning with several hundred others also suffering from 'severe illnesses' after drinking poisoned alcohol given to them by civilians, Daily Mail reported.

In the post, the agency said: “Ukrainians resist the occupiers by all available means. According to available information, local residents of the Izium district (Kharkiv region) ‘treated’ Russians from the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation with poisoned pies.

“As a result, two occupiers died at once, another 28 were taken to the intensive care unit. Their current state is being clarified.”

“About 500 more servicemen of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation are in hospitals due to severe alcohol poisoning of unknown origin.”

Russia has reportedly written the troops off as ‘non-combat losses’ as it begins to pivot its war effort to focus on fighting in the Donbas region of east Ukraine having failed to encircle Kyiv in the first six weeks of the war.

The sabotage is the latest in a campaign of civilian warfare by Ukrainians seeking to defy Russian attempts to capture their cities.