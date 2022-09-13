Russia Ukraine Conflict: According to the media reports, Russian troops have “surrendered en masse” in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground. The reports of Russian troops surrendering have kindled the hope for some that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. If the military intelligence of Ukraine is to be believed, a large number of Russian soldiers had laid down their weapons rather than fight the advancing troops east out of Kharkiv because “they understand the hopelessness of their situation”, reported Daily Mail.Also Read - US Inflation Still Stubbornly High Despite August Slowdown

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor Oleksiy Arestovich said the military has captured so many Russian soldiers over the last several days that it is running out of space to house them with military intelligence spokesman Andrey Yusov adding that "significant" numbers of Russian officers are among them, reported Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Russian troops fighting a second counter-attack in the southern Kherson region were said to be negotiating their own surrender having apparently run out of ammunition though details from the frontline are sparse amid an information blackout imposed by Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a late-night address, said Ukraine’s armies had captured a total of 2,300 square miles in the east and south since the beginning of September. Zelensky also called on Western allies to supply more weapons to help consolidate the gains.

Ukraine and the West must “strengthen cooperation to defeat Russian terror”, he said, while calling specifically for air defence systems to help protect civilian areas that Putin’s commanders have begun targeting as ‘revenge’ for their battlefield defeats – blowing up power stations in the city of Kharkiv on Monday even as Zelensky described the strikes as “a sign of the desperation of those who invented this war”.

On Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin is reported to have sacked a top-ranking general just 16 days after appointing him following his “crushing defeat” in eastern Ukraine, media reports said. The Russian President is thought to have relieved Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov of his duties over the failure of Kremlin troops to keep hold of vast swathes of Ukrainian territory over the last few days, Daily Mail reported.

There have been claims from some sources that Russian soldiers have “literally ran from their positions”, even leaving behind their clothes as they ran away from the advancing Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv oblast in the north-east of the country, Daily Mail reported.

(With agency inputs)