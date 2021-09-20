Moscow: Eight people were confirmed killed, six injured in a shooting on the campus of a university in the Russian city of Perm. The Perm shooter has reportedly been neutralized, and it’s said the weapon was lethal. The university has stated that 4 people are wounded. An unidentified person has opened fire in one of the buildings of Russia’s Perm State University, leaving several people wounded, according to preliminary reports, as per Russian News Agency TASS.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Accuses Javed Akhtar of Extortion, Invasion Of Privacy In Fresh Complaint

Reports further said that the assailant entered the Perm State University campus Monday morning “with an offensive weapon” and opened fire, the university said in a message on its Telegram channel that warned students to “please be careful.”