Russia’s 5 most powerful weapons that it has not sold or given to any other country

Avangard is a highly advanced hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) capable of travelling at speeds estimated between Mach 27 and Mach 30, or more than 32,000 km/h.

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New Delhi: In response to what it sees as growing threats from the United States, Russia has developed several highly advanced weapons systems. These weapons are considered capable of causing massive destruction. Notably, Russia has not exported these systems to any other country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has frequently highlighted these five strategic weapons, claiming they significantly enhance Russia’s military capabilities.

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Oreshnik

Oreshnik is Russia’s new-generation medium-range ballistic missile equipped with hypersonic warheads. President Putin has claimed that no existing missile defense or air defense system in the world can intercept it.

The missile reportedly has a range of 1,000 to 5,500 kilometers and can travel at speeds of Mach 10 (approximately 12,380 km/h). It carries a warhead weighing about 1.5 metric tons.

Oreshnik can reportedly carry conventional warheads, nuclear warheads, or 3–6 independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), each with a yield of around 150 kilotons. It is also said to be capable of carrying nuclear warheads with a total yield of up to 900 kilotons, equivalent to roughly 45 Hiroshima bombs.

According to Russian claims, the missile can destroy targets buried beneath 30 to 44 feet of reinforced concrete. It is believed to be vulnerable only during the initial phase of flight, making interception in the terminal stage extremely difficult.

Burevestnik

Burevestnik is a nuclear-powered intercontinental cruise missile that Russia claims has virtually unlimited range. Putin has repeatedly referred to the missile, saying it is designed to ensure strategic parity in the 21st century. The missile is intended to evade enemy missiles and air defense systems and, according to Russian officials, could strike targets anywhere in the world.

Russian officials have stated that the latest test occurred on 21 October 2025, during which the missile reportedly travelled 14,000 kilometers over 15 hours. Unlike conventional cruise missiles powered by aviation fuel or solid propellants, Burevestnik is said to use a nuclear propulsion system. Its estimated cruising speed is between 850 and 1,300 km/h.

Poseidon

Poseidon is an unmanned nuclear-powered underwater vehicle, often referred to as a super-torpedo.

It is designed to destroy enemy ports, naval bases, aircraft carrier strike groups, and coastal infrastructure. Russian military sources have also suggested that its detonation could generate devastating tsunami-like effects.

Russia states that Poseidon is difficult to detect due to its quiet operation and high speed. It can reportedly dive to depths of 1,000 meters and carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.

RS-28 Sarmat

The RS-28 Sarmat is Russia’s fifth-generation strategic missile system intended to replace the older R-36M Voevoda missile that has served since the late 1980s.

Putin first publicly discussed the Sarmat program in 2018, emphasizing that it was built entirely with domestically produced components.

The missile completed its first successful flight test on 20 April 2022, and serial production was announced in November 2022. Putin stated in November 2025 that Sarmat had entered experimental combat operation.

Sarmat has an estimated range of 18,000 kilometers and can carry payloads weighing up to 10 tons.

It can reportedly carry up to 10 independently targetable warheads (MIRVs), including nuclear and conventional payloads.

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Avangard

Avangard is a highly advanced hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) capable of travelling at speeds estimated between Mach 27 and Mach 30, or more than 32,000 km/h.

Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, Avangard uses a boost-glide system. It has no independent propulsion system and is launched atop a heavy intercontinental ballistic missile such as the UR-100N UTTH or RS-28 Sarmat.

After reaching near-space altitudes of around 100 kilometers, the glide vehicle separates from its carrier missile and re-enters the atmosphere, maneuvering at hypersonic speeds.

Its ability to change direction during flight through zig-zag maneuvers is intended to make tracking and interception extremely challenging. Avangard can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.

(The information provided in this article is based purely on claims and statements made by Russian officials and state sources. India.com does not endorse nor deny them either in part or in whole.)