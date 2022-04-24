New Delhi: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the third month on Sunday the Ukrainian military said Moscow’s forces have continued to press their attacks in the east. The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Sunday that the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions along the entire line of contact on the war’s 60th day. It also said the Russian military intensified its offensive and assault operations in the Siverodonetsk, Kurakhiv and Popasna directions. In the face of mounting sanctions and fierce Ukrainian resistance bolstered by Western arms, Russia has kept up its long-distance bombardment and opened up a new offensive in the east, reported news agency Reuters.Also Read - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Calls For Meeting With Vladimir Putin 'To End The War'

With no end in sight to fighting that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble, let is look back at some of the key events in the war so far: Also Read - Russia Imposes Sanctions on Vice President Kamala Harris And Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg