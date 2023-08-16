Home

Russia’s Luna-25 Reaches Moon’s Orbit, Soft Landing On Moon’s South Pole On August 21

It was launched by Russia's space agency Roscosmos on August 11 via a Soyuz 2.1B rocket from Vostoni Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast. This place is about 5,550 km east of Moscow.

In this image made from video released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russia's Far East, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The launch of the Luna-25 craft to the moon will be Russia's first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on Aug. 23, about the same day as an Indian craft which was launched on July 14. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP)

Russia’s Luna-25 Reaches Moon: Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft reached the 100 km orbit of the moon on August 16 at 2:27 pm Indian time. The thrusters were fired twice for the spacecraft to be captured in the Moon’s gravity, adjusting brake thruster was ignited for 243 seconds. Then the soft-landing thruster was fired for 76 seconds.

This spacecraft will make a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon on 21 August. It was launched by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos on August 11 via a Soyuz 2.1B rocket from Vostoni Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast. This place is about 5,550 km east of Moscow.

Luna-25 was sent from Earth’s orbit to the Moon on the same day. Then on August 12 and 14, the spacecraft adjusted its path twice by running the thruster.

Russia Sent A Mission To The Moon After 47 Years

Russia has sent its mission to the moon after 47 years. Earlier in 1976, it had sent the Luna-24 mission. Luna-24 had safely returned to Earth with about 170 grams of lunar dust. All the moon missions that have happened so far have reached the moon’s equator, this will be the first time that a mission will land on the south pole of the moon.

Luna 25 Mission Objectives

Detecting the presence of ice by taking samples of lunar soil

Testing its latest soft-landing and other space technology

Study of physical-mechanical property of soil at South Pole

Plasma-dust study to see the effect of solar wind

A launching pad for deep space and distant planetary exploration

Russia Wants To Make Its Base On The Moon

Russia’s Luna-25 mission is part of its program to build a fully automated base on the moon. Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov told that three more Luna missions will be launched in 2027, 2028 and 2030. After this we will enter the next phase with China. In this phase, we will send a manned mission to the moon and also make a lunar base.

Luna-25 Has Only Lander, No Rover

Luna-25 has only a lander. It is designed in such a way that it can be divided into two separate parts. The instrument compartment is at the top, while the propulsion system is at the bottom. 8 instruments have been sent to Luna-25. It will work on the Moon for one year.

Soyuz 2.1b Is A Three-Stage Rocket

Soyuz is a medium-lift launch vehicle that was introduced in 1966. It is a three-stage rocket. The gross weight of the vehicle is approximately 312,000 kg. Its payload capacity to low earth orbit is between 6,600 and 7,400 kg.

It also has an upper-stage frigate. It is an autonomous and flexible stage designed to operate as an orbital vehicle. The frigate is independent of all other stages as it has its own guidance, navigation, attitude control, tracking, and telemetry systems.

