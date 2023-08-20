Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
BREAKING: Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes Onto Moon’s Surface
Luna-25 Crashes: Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years has failed after the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed onto the Moon’s surface, the country’s space agency Roscosmos announced on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, the Russian lunar lander had failed to enter its scheduled pre-landing orbit of the Moon. This was due to an abnormal situation that occurred onboard the automatic station, Roscosmos said.
