BREAKING: Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes Onto Moon’s Surface

FILE PHOTO: A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, August 11, 2023. Roscosmos/Vostochny Space Centre/Handout via REUTERS

Luna-25 Crashes: Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years has failed after the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed onto the Moon’s surface, the country’s space agency Roscosmos announced on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, the Russian lunar lander had failed to enter its scheduled pre-landing orbit of the Moon. This was due to an abnormal situation that occurred onboard the automatic station, Roscosmos said.

