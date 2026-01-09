Home

Russia’s ruthless ‘revenge’ for Ukrainian attack on Putin’s home, hits back with lethal hypersonic missile

Russia has stated that it launched the hypersonic missile because Ukraine allegedly attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin last month.

New Delhi: The war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing since 2022, has taken a new turn. Following a fierce Ukrainian attack, Russia launched an attack on Thursday, January 6, using its deadliest new hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik. Experts say that Russia rarely uses this missile. Russia launched the Oreshnik missile attack at a time when Ukraine is grappling with severe cold. The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Friday, January 9, 2026, that the Russian army carried out a long-range precision strike on Ukraine using ground and sea-based weapons. The Oreshnik missile system was also used in this attack. This Russian hypersonic missile is capable of carrying out a nuclear attack up to 5500 km.

The Oreshnik missile

Oreshnik missile is the newest in the Russian arsenal and has been highly praised by Putin himself. This missile is capable of striking at Mach 10 speed (12348 km/h), and Russia claims that no air defense system in the world can destroy it. The Russian army says that this missile is capable of striking anywhere in Europe. This missile is capable of carrying multiple warheads simultaneously, whether conventional or nuclear. Russia first used this missile in 2024 when it targeted the city of Dnipro in Ukraine.

Russia retaliates for attack on Putin’s home

Last month, Russia released a video showing that the Oreshnik missile system has been deployed in Belarus. Russia has stated that it launched the hypersonic missile because Ukraine allegedly attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin last month. This attack occurred while Donald Trump and Putin were reportedly engaged in discussions about ending the war in Ukraine. The US intelligence agency, the CIA, has claimed that Ukraine did not target Putin.

Russia launched this hypersonic missile at a time when Moscow has repeatedly made it clear that if European troops are deployed in Ukraine under a peace deal, they will be considered legitimate targets.

