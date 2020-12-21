New Delhi: After multiple countries banned its flights to and fro from UK on Monday over the fear of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, heightening global panic, the company which codeveloped Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine will prove “highly effective” against the new strain of the disease. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: Maharashtra Imposes Night Curfew From Tuesday Till Jan 5, Makes 14 Days Quarantine Must For Those Returning From UK

According to Sputnik V’s Twitter handle, Kirill Dmitriev, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Russian Direct Investment Fund said, “According to our information, Sputnik V will be as highly effective against the new strain of the coronavirus found in Europe as against the existing strains. Sputnik V has been showing its efficacy over a period of time despite the previous mutations of S-protein.” Also Read - Millionaire Overnight! Unemployed Indian Expat Who Lost His Job Due to Covid-19 Wins Rs 7 Crore in Dubai Raffle

⚡⚡⚡ RDIF CEO: “According to our information, #SputnikV will be as highly effective against the new strain of coronavirus found in Europe as against the existing strains. Sputnik V has been showing its efficacy over a period of time despite the previous mutations of S-protein.” Also Read - Should Indians Worry About The New Coronavirus Strain From UK? Here's What You Need to Know — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 21, 2020

The vaccine co-developers claim was made just two days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains appeared to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England in recent weeks. But he stressed “there’s no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness,” or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

Dmitriev further added that it would jointly work with AstraZeneca, another vaccine manufacturing company, to combat the new mutation strain of the COVID-19.

“Joint work with such a pharmaceutical giant as AstraZeneca is becoming particularly important today, in light of combating the new mutating strains of the coronavirus,” he said.

The RDIF CEO also said that the Sputnik V has been registered for use in Belarus.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Sputnik V is over 95 per cent effective. Taking to Twitter, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) cited Putin saying that some health specialists have claimed that the vaccine’s protection level reaches up to 96-97 per cent.

Russia became the first country to register the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine on August 11, named after Russia’s first satellite.

(With ANI inputs)