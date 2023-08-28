Home

News

S-400 Will Be Delivered To India On Time: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov Confirms

S-400 Will Be Delivered To India On Time: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov Confirms

Ambassador Alipov also recognised that the economic development of the two countries is satisfactory and both sides are cooperating in the economy, science and technology sectors.

Russian Ambassador emphasised the problems raised due to the sanctions on Russia and said that they have been overcome with dedication. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Russian ambassador to India has said that the delivery of the S-400 air defense system to India is on schedule and will be completed by the end of next year. The ambassador, Denis Alipov, said that the Russian companies involved in the delivery have confirmed that they will meet the agreed-upon timeline. Alipov’s comments come amid concerns that the delivery of the S-400 system could be delayed due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, the ambassador said that the war has had no impact on the delivery schedule.

Trending Now

Ambassador Alipov Focuses On Economic Development

Ambassador Alipov also recognised that the economic development of the two countries is satisfactory and both sides are cooperating in the economy, science and technology sectors. “We are very much satisfied with the economic development between our countries that is on the rise. We’ve been cooperating in various spheres of economy and high tech. We maintain the dialogue in various advanced spheres of economy and science and technology”, he was quoted saying as per a report in news agency ANI.

Alipov also mentioned the India-Russia nuclear ties and added that defence cooperation is very much extended and comprehensive.

Cooperation In Nuclear Energy Successful

He said, “The cooperation in nuclear energy has been very successful. We remain the only country that practically cooperates with India in this area in nuclear energy, and peaceful use of nuclear energy. Defence cooperation is very much extended and comprehensive. It continues despite the sanctions put on many Russian players in this sphere.”

He added, “We participate very actively in making India program and various directions not only in defence but in civil production and railways. And we see the interest and the intention of the Indian side to continue economic cooperation with Russia.”

Russian Ambassador emphasised the problems raised due to the sanctions on Russia and said that they have been overcome with dedication. He further said, “Some problems that we face at the moment, like financial transactions, have been tackled with dedication and with the desire to find ways to overcome the stumbling blocks and the blocks that some of the Western countries want to create and has and have created.”

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES