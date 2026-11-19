S Jaishankar flags key issues at India-Japan 2+2 talks including ‘growing ‘weaponisation’ of connectivity, resources and supply chains’

EAM S Jaishankar flags weaponisation of connectivity, resources and supply chains after 4th India-Japan 2+2 Dialogue in Tokyo with Rajnath Singh; pitches stronger Indo-Pacific ties.

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Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a photograph (PTI)

Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday flagged the growing “weaponisation” of connectivity, resources, and supply chains, calling for stronger India-Japan cooperation amid global uncertainty and a complex Indo-Pacific strategic landscape. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh co-chaired the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers’ (2+2) Dialogue in Tokyo alongside Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. Addressing the media afterward, Jaishankar noted that the global order faces multiple shocks, including two major ongoing conflicts, economic volatility, and post-pandemic after-effects.

What S Jaishankar said on Defence Ministers’ (2+2) Dialogue in Tokyo?

“There are two major ongoing conflicts whose impact have been felt even in distant regions,” he said, adding that these developments had heightened concerns over energy, trade, food and health security.

“As we seek to secure ourselves on these fronts, trusted and substantive partnerships like ours become more valuable,” the minister said.

The Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia have had repercussions far beyond their respective regions, affecting global energy markets, maritime shipping and food security.

New Delhi and Tokyo committed to keeping Indo-Pacific free and open

Jaishankar said New Delhi and Tokyo were committed to keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open, and were joined in that endeavour by other Quad partners.

The remarks came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met in Manila for a Quad leaders’ summit, a report by PTI news agency said.

“The reality is that old assumptions may no longer hold true and each one of us will have to make a greater contribution to global good,” Jaishankar said, adding that such contributions could come through initiatives and activities at the national and bilateral levels or with like-minded partners.

“We also spoke about a growing tendency to weaponise connectivity, resources, services, supply chains and market shares,” said the minister, adding that many of these had direct implications for national security.

“Strengthening resilience and exploring new options must be seen in that context,” he said.

Jaishankar also referred to growing concerns over connectivity and chokepoints in the light of experiences in the Gulf, stressing the importance of ensuring the smooth functioning of maritime trade.

(With inputs from agencies)