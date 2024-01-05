S Jaishankar in Nepal Says India Will Provide NPR 1,000 Crores To Support Earthquake-Affected People

The Indian Embassy in a statement said the financial package given by India is for 200 prefabricated houses, 1200 blankets, 150 tents and 2000 sleeping bags for the earthquake-affected people in Nepal.

S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Nepal from January 4 to 5, 2024, at the invitation of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, NP Saud.

Kathmandu: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to Nepa, said the Indian government will provide a financial assistance package of NPR 1000 crores to Nepal to provide further support following the recent earthquake in Jajarkot, Indian embassy in Kathmandu said.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement that Jaishankar and Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal NP Saud also witnessed the handover of the fifth tranche of post-Jajarkot earthquake relief supply provided by the Indian government.

The Indian Embassy said the financial package is for “200 prefabricated houses, 1200 blankets, 150 tents and 2000 sleeping bags for the earthquake-affected people in Nepal.

“Out of the 200 prefabricated houses, 20 were handed over today and the remaining shall be handed over in various tranches over the next few weeks,” it added.

Earlier in November, 128 people died and at least 141 were injured after a strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal, The Kathmandu Post reported.

During the meeting, the two ministers co-chaired the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission on Thursday, which reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including developmental partnerships.

“The Joint Commission appreciated the achievements made in all areas of bilateral cooperation during the period following the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission held on January 2021,” the statement said.

Following the meeting of the Joint Commission, EAM and the Foreign Minister of Nepal witnessed the exchange of the four agreements.

The first agreement between India and Nepal was for the implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal.

“In the new agreement, the budgetary ceiling for the implementation of HICDPs has been increased from NPR. 5 crore to NPR. 20 crore,” it stressed.

Second, an agreement between the Indian government and the Nepal government was for Long Term Power Trade.

Under this agreement, it has been agreed to strive to increase the quantum of power export from Nepal to India to 10,000 MW within a timeframe of ten years and, towards this end, take all necessary measures to encourage mutually beneficial investments in Nepal’s hydropower generation sector and transmission infrastructure.

Thirdly, the Launch Service Agreement for Munal Satellite was developed by the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology between NewSpace India Limited and Nepal Academy of Science and Technology.

“This satellite developed by Nepali students shall be launched on a gratis basis on an Indian launch rocket,” the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)

