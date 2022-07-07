London: Amid an intensified political crisis in the UK, Boris Johnson on Thursday addressed the nation and announced to step down as British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party. During the Live address, Johnson said he was elected with the biggest majority since 1987 and the biggest share of the vote since 1979.Also Read - The Indian Connection of Rishi Sunak--The Man Who Could Replace Boris Johnson as UK PM

While addressing the nation, Boris said that he is sad to give up the best job in the world. However, he added that he will extend all possible support to the new leader. Also Read - BREAKING: UK PM Boris Johnson Agrees to Resign, to Make a Statement Today

Saying that he tried to persuade his minister not to change the UK government, he said he regretted that he has not been a successful PM. Also Read - As Boris Johnson Quits As UK PM, A List Of His Possible Successors

While announcing the resignation, Boris Johnson thanked people for the 2019 mandate. In his address, he talked about getting the country through the Covid pandemic and delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe.

Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson had agreed to step down as the Conservative Party leader, ending an unprecedented political crisis and triggering an election for a Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier.

However, Johnson will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October.

The announcement of resignation came after days of high drama and a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace former Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to go now.

The demand for his resignation came in the wake of the partygate scandal of COVID law-breaking parties in Downing Street, which had resulted in a no-confidence vote last month which Johnson just about survived.