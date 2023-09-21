‘Safe Country For All’: Canada Rejects India’s Travel Warning For Citizens Amid Diplomatic Row

Toronto: Amid diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijaar in Surrey, the Canadian government rejected India’s warning to its citizens against visiting parts of country. Canada is a safe country and there is nothing to worry, Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The reaction from Canada came barely hours after India issued an advisory for its nationals and students living in Canada. In the advisory, the MEA urged the citizens to exercise utmost caution in view of “growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and violence in Canada”.

The MEA in the advisory cited threats to “Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda” and advised Indian nations to avoid travelling to regions which have witnessed such incidents.

The advisory from the MEA came after Canada issued such advisory to its nationals in India, urging its nationals to “observe a high degree of caution”.

“There are certain safety and security concerns or the situation could change quickly. Be very cautious at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities,” it added.

Canada in the advisory suggested citizens living in India to “think about leaving the country if it is safe to do so”.

The diplomatic row between the two nations intensified after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Canadian security agencies had “credible evidence” that agents of Indian government had “potential links” to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijaar in Surrey in June.

The MEA said in the advisory that the Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada are advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen growing anti-India activities. The Indian students in Canada have been particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

“Indian nationals and students in Canada must register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident,” the MEA said in the advisory.

This comes amid growing tensions between India, Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Najjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

The MEA said in view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.

Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda, the MEA said.

MEA said India’s High Commission, Consulates General in Canada will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.

