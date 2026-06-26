‘Safe passage not guaranteed without Iran’s coordination’: Iran makes big statement on Strait of Hormuz

Iran warns that safe maritime passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is not guaranteed without direct coordination and approval from Tehran.

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Strait of Hormuz shut- File image

Strait of Hormuz BIG update: Iran has warned that safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is “not guaranteed” without its direct coordination. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated on X that Tehran will reject any parallel shipping routes or maritime decision-making that bypasses its authority as a key coastal state. The statement underscores Iran’s intent to strictly enforce its jurisdiction over the vital energy choke point amid shifting regional security dynamics.

“Any valid framework must be based on coordination with Iran and the provisions of paragraph 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding. Otherwise, the result will be the suspension of the designated parallel route,” the Deputy added.

US-GCC confirm strategic partnership

The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday reaffirmed their strategic partnership, backed the June 17 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Washington and Tehran, and declared that no tolls or fees should ever be imposed on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Also read: Is Strait of Hormuz really free and open? Here’s what Iranian envoy has said at UN

The joint declaration followed a ministerial meeting in Manama, co-chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, with Foreign Ministers from all six GCC states and the GCC Secretary General, Jasem Albudaiwi.

The ministers stressed that any lasting regional settlement must address what they described as the “full spectrum of Iran’s threats,” including ballistic missiles, drones, and support for proxy groups.

“Free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation, including the right of transit passage as guaranteed under international law, remains essential to regional and global security,” it agreed.

Also read: Will India gain from lower crude oil prices as the US-Iran Hormuz pact gets signed? Explained

The ministers rejected “any tolls, fees, or the meeting also placed significant emphasis on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping lanes attempts to assert control over the Strait.”

What Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on ships crossing Hormuz?

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Thursday stressed that the only authorised routes for vessels’ passage through the Strait of Hormuz are the ones announced by Iranian authorities. It made the remarks in a statement published on the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News while warning that ships’ movement through other routes is dangerous and prohibited.

(With inputs from agencies)