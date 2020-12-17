New Delhi: As vaccines get ready for consumption across various countries, another pressing concern that needs to be taken care of is safety of the doses. In a recent incident, an Alaskan healthcare worker who was administered Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine suffered a serious allergic reaction, reports said on Thursday. The person, however, is stable now. Also Read - New Year Gift For Telangana: State Plans to Vaccinate 80 Lakh People in 1st Phase By Mid-January

The adverse reaction in the person was noticed minutes after they took the vaccine shots. This also came days after two other similar cases were reported in Britain earlier. Also Read - First Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Likely to Cost India USD 1.8 Billion: Report

The adverse reaction in two cases in Britain forced the authorities in the country to issue a warning, saying that people with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to a medicine or food, should not be get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shots. Also Read - Year-Ender 2020: Here's a List of Top South Newsmakers

This particular patient from the US didn’t have a history of allergic reactions, an official told Reuters. The patient’s symptoms were resolved after they were given allergy treatment epinephrine. The patient is currently under a close watch.

The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday with a critical care nurse here becoming the first person in the US to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, few days ago, four volunteers who were given the Pfizer vaccine shots during the trial stage developed Bell’s Palsy later. Notably, Bell’s palsy is a medical condition that causes one half of the face to droop. (Read Full Story Here)