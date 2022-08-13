Salman Rushdie: New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Friday afternoon press conference that author Salman Rushdie is alive and receiving treatment. She added that she plans on releasing information on the attacker. Author Salman Rushdie, the author whose writings led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked on Friday at an event in western New York. As per a report by AP, a man stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and began what looked like punching Rushdie as he was being introduced. Later, the author fell to the floor and the man was restrained.Also Read - Salman Rushdie Stabbed In New York: 10 Lesser Known Facts About The Controversial Author

Giving details, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Rushdie is alive and has been airlifted hospital for treatment. The event moderator was attacked as well; he’s getting the care he needs at a local hospital, she added. Also Read - Salman Rushdie Attacked On Stage In New York, Airlifted to Hospital, Attacker in Custody | Live Updates

#UPDATE: Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Friday afternoon press conference that Rushdie is alive and receiving treatment. Hochul added she plans on releasing information on the attacker. https://t.co/YUZzpgaE7T pic.twitter.com/2n29touNAp — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) August 12, 2022

Thank you to the swift response of @nyspolice & first responders following today’s attack of author Salman Rushdie. Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event. I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 12, 2022

New York police say Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to his neck in on-stage attack, has been airlifted to hospital, according to news agency AP. “A male suspect ran up onto stage at a speaking event & attacked Salman Rushdie & an interviewer at 11 am (local time), today in Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to his neck & was transported by helicopter to a hospital,” NY State Police said in a statement.