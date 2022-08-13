Salman Rushdie Top Quotes: Author Salman Rushdie is battling for life at a hospital after being stabbed in the neck and abdomen at a literary event in New York, US, on Friday. The 75-year-old author is on ventilator with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Rushdie has been a prominent spokesman for free expression His novel Midnight’s Children which portrays India’s transition from the British colonial rule to the independence and the partition of India won him critical acclaim in 1981 and the Booker prize. However, his 1988 novel, the Satanic Verses, made him a household name, for all the wrong reasons. That book was banned and burned across the world.Also Read - Suggestions To Increase Security At Salman Rushdie Event Was Ignored: Report

The novel was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims, who saw a character as an insult to the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections. Across the Muslim world, often-violent protests erupted against Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim family. At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book, including 12 people in Rushdie’s hometown of Mumbai. Also Read - Video Captures Moments Where Author Salman Rushdie Was Stabbed On Stage By Attacker Hadi Matar

However, Rushdie’s huge literary talent and his storytelling continue to delight millions. Let us ponder upon some of his remarkable words, that continue to inspire us even today. Also Read - Taslima Nasreen on Salman Rushdie Attack: Critics of Islam Will Be Killed Until The Religion Is Reformed

10 Famous And Inspiring Quotes Of Rushdie