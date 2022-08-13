Salman Rushdie Top Quotes: Author Salman Rushdie is battling for life at a hospital after being stabbed in the neck and abdomen at a literary event in New York, US, on Friday. The 75-year-old author is on ventilator with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Rushdie has been a prominent spokesman for free expression His novel Midnight’s Children which portrays India’s transition from the British colonial rule to the independence and the partition of India won him critical acclaim in 1981 and the Booker prize. However, his 1988 novel, the Satanic Verses, made him a household name, for all the wrong reasons. That book was banned and burned across the world.Also Read - Suggestions To Increase Security At Salman Rushdie Event Was Ignored: Report
The novel was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims, who saw a character as an insult to the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections. Across the Muslim world, often-violent protests erupted against Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim family. At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book, including 12 people in Rushdie’s hometown of Mumbai. Also Read - Video Captures Moments Where Author Salman Rushdie Was Stabbed On Stage By Attacker Hadi Matar
However, Rushdie’s huge literary talent and his storytelling continue to delight millions. Let us ponder upon some of his remarkable words, that continue to inspire us even today. Also Read - Taslima Nasreen on Salman Rushdie Attack: Critics of Islam Will Be Killed Until The Religion Is Reformed
10 Famous And Inspiring Quotes Of Rushdie
- “I am the sum total of everything that went before me, of all I have been seen done, of everything done-to-me. I am everyone everything whose being-in-the-world affected was affected by mine. I am anything that happens after I’m gone which would not have happened if I had not come.” ― Salman Rushdie, Midnight’s Children.
- “Children are the vessels into which adults pour their poison.” ― Salman Rushdie, Midnight’s Children
- “To understand just one life, you have to swallow the world.”― Salman Rushdie, Midnight’s Children
- “Most of what matters in our lives takes place in our absence.”― Salman Rushdie, Midnight’s Children
- “What’s real and what’s true aren’t necessarily the same.” ― Salman Rushdie, Midnight’s Children
- “From the beginning men used God to justify the unjustifiable.” ― Salman Rushdie, The Satanic Verses
- “Not all possibilities are open to us. The world is finite; our hopes spill over its rim.”
― Salman Rushdie, The Satanic Verses
- “Ignorantly is how we all fall in love; for it is a kind of fall. Closing our eyes, we leap from that cliff in hope of a soft landing. Nor is it always soft; but still, without that leap nobody comes to life.”
― Salman Rushdie, The Moor’s Last Sigh
- “We crave permission openly to become our secret selves.”― Salman Rushdie, The Moor’s Last Sigh
- “When you throw everything up in the air anything becomes possible”.― Salman Rushdie, The Satanic Verses.