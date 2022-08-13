Salman Rushdie Attack LIVE Updates: Salman Rushdie, the 75-year-old author, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Salman Rushdie’s stabbing incident and the author’s health.Also Read - Salman Rushdie Stabbed In New York: 10 Lesser Known Facts About The Controversial Author