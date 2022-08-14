Salman Rushdie Attacked: US President Joe Biden on Saturday issued a statement that stated that he and First Lady Jill Biden are saddened and shocked over the attack on author Salman Rushdie. The statement further stated that the POTUS, FLOTUS, fellow Americans, and people around the world pray for his speedy recovery. “Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery,” read the statement by US President Joe Biden.Also Read - India Hid Russian Origin Of Shipped Fuel And That ‘Bothers’ USA: RBI Deputy Governor

Seventy-five-year-old Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie is fighting for his life and has been put on a ventilator after he was brutally attacked during an event in New York. "Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose," his agent Andrew Wylie said. Salman Rushdie was on Friday stabbed in the neck and abdomen by a man who rushed to the stage at Chautauqua Institution as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey.

Hadi Matar, who stabbed Rushdie on Friday, has been charged with attempted murder and assault, local media reported on Saturday.