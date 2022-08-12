New York: Author Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked on Friday at an event in western New York. As per a report by AP, a man stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and began punching Rushdie as he was being introduced. Later, the author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained. Reports suggest that he has been taken to hospital in a helicopter.Also Read - Indian-origin Woman Ends Life In New York After Continuous Torture For Not Bearing Son, Leaves Video Suicide Note

Giving details, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Rushdie is alive and has been airlifted hospital for treatment. The event moderator was attacked as well; he's getting the care he needs at a local hospital, she added.

NY State Police on attack on Rushdie

New York police say Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to his neck in on-stage attack, has been airlifted to hospital, according to news agency AP.

“A male suspect ran up onto stage at a speaking event & attacked Salman Rushdie & an interviewer at 11 am (local time), today in Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to his neck & was transported by helicopter to a hospital,” NY State Police said in a statement.

“Salman Rushdie’s condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. Further details shall follow,” New York State Police further added.

Video clips shared on social media showed people rushing to his aid after he was attacked at the event in Chautauqua County with police confirming a stabbing while declining to immediately identify the victim.

Soon after the incident, Rushdie was surrounded by a group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest, AP reported. However, his condition was not immediately known. Reports suggest that he has been taken to hospital in a helicopter.

Watch Video:

#BREAKING: India born author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage at an event in New York. Attacker arrested by the Police. Rushdie has faced death threats from Islamists since years after writing The Satanic Verses. The event where he was attacked was by @chq. pic.twitter.com/56o13hFNHg — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 12, 2022

As per preliminary reports, Rushdie was attacked at an event on the stage just as he was about to give a lecture. It must be noted that the author’s writings have in the past led to death threats on several occasions. He faced death threats particularly in the late 1980s over his book ‘The Satanic Verses’, which is banned in Iran since 1988 as it is allegedly blasphemous.

A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Taslima Nasreen condemns attack

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen condemned the attack on author Salman Rushdie and said she was shocked to know the incident. “I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried,” she said.

New York Guv thanks police for quick response

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul thanked the quick response of New York police after Rushdie was stabbed on stage during the event. “Thank you to the swift response of @nyspolice & first responders following today’s attack of author Salman Rushdie. Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event. I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation,” she said on Twitter.