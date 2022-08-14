New Delhi: Hadi Matar, the man who allegedly attacked Salman Rushdie at an event and was charged with attempted murder and assault, has pleaded not guilty in a New York court. An attorney for 24-year-old Hadi Matar entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf during an arraignment hearing while a prosecutor called the attack a “preplanned” crime.Also Read - Salman Rushdie Taken Off Ventilator And Talking, Says Agent

Hadi Matar appeared in court on Saturday wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask. His hands were cuffed in front of him. Hadi Matar is accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie on Friday as the author was being introduced at a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in New York.

A judge ordered him held without bail after District Attorney Jason Schmidt told her Hadi Matar took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early bearing a fake ID.

“This was a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack on Mr Rushdie,” Schmidt said.

Public defender Nathaniel Barone complained that authorities had taken too long to get Matar in front of a judge while leaving him “hooked up to a bench at the state police barracks.” “He has that constitutional right of presumed innocence,” Barone added.

Salman Rushdie remained hospitalised with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details.

(With inputs from AP)