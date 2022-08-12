New York: Author Salman Rushdie, whose controversial writings made him the target of death threats in 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck on Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. The Booker Prize winner author was confronted by a man on stage at the Chautauqua Institution, who punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced, reported Associated Press. The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested. State police said Rushdie was apparently stabbed in the neck and was flown to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.Also Read - Salman Rushdie Alive, Receiving Treatment: NY Gov Kathy Hochul; Information About Attacker Likely Soon
10 Facts About Rushdie and His Controversial Writings
- Salman Rushdie has been a prominent spokesman for free expression and liberal causes. He is a former president of PEN America.
- He is author of one of the most controversial novels ever written, The Satanic Verses. The 1988 book was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims. Often-violent protests against Rushdie erupted around the world, including a riot that killed 12 people in Mumbai.
- The novel was banned in Iran, where the late leader Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. A bounty of over $3 million was also offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.
- The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, which included a round-the-clock armed guard.
- He emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.
- Khomeini died the same year he issued fatwa against Rushdie, and Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from his decree. However, anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.
- The author, however, dismissed the threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.
- He has said he is proud of his fight for freedom of expression, saying in a 2012 talk in New York that terrorism is really the art of fear. “The only way you can defeat it is by deciding not to be afraid,” he said.
- In 2012, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.
- Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” but his name became known around the world after “The Satanic Verses.”