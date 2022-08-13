New Delhi: Salman Rushdie is now battling for life after he was stabbed in the neck and abdomen during an event in New York. His attacker has been identified as Hati Matar, a man from New Jersey sympathetic who was reportedly “sympathetic” to Shia extremism. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, on Friday was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was likely to lose.Also Read - White House Adviser Puts Out Statement On Salman Rushdie Attack, Calls It 'Appalling'

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT HADI MATAR, SALMAN RUSHDIE ATTACKER

A preliminary review of Matar’s social media accounts by law enforcement showed him to be sympathetic to Shia extremism, a law enforcement person with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC News. Hati Matar was also reportedly believed to be a supporter for the causes of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Hadi Matar had a fake New Jersey driver’s license on him, sources were quoted as saying by NBC. The suspect was from Fairview, New Jersey, State Police Troop Commander Major Eugene J Staniszewski said. Hadi Matar’s facebook account featured images of Ayatollah Khomeini, who issued a fatwa against Rusdhie in 1989, and his successor Ayatollah Khamenei, Taslima Nasreen posted on Twitter.

24-year-old Iranian-American Hadi Matar attacked Rushdie. Hadi Matar’s facebook account featured images of Ayatollah Khomeini, who issued a fatwa against Rusdhie in 1989, and his successor Ayatollah Khamenei. You can now guess the motive of the attack. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 13, 2022

