New Delhi: Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-Hee on Sunday died at the age of 78. The man who brought the South Korean genius to the world served as the company's head from 1987 to 2008 and then from 2010 to 2020.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kun-hee Lee, Chairman of Samsung Electronics," the company released an official statement.