New Delhi: Samuel Little, the most prolific serial killer in the history of the United States, with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died at the age of 80 at a California hospital on Thursday. Little who was serving a life sentence for multiple counts of murder, had diabetes, heart trouble and other ailments, said the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The corrections department further stated that an official cause of death has not been released yet and will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. According to a Associated Press report, California corrections department spokeswoman Vicky Waters said there was no sign of foul play related to his death.

Little who was serving total three life sentences without possibility of parole had denied for years that he had ever killed anyone. But, two years ago, in 2018, he opened up to Texas Ranger James Holland, who had been asked to question him about a killing it turned out Little didn't commit. During approximately 700 hours of interviews, Little provided details of scores of slayings only the killer would know, said the AP report.

The career criminal had confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005, most of which took place in Florida and Southern California. However, as per authorities, who continue to investigate his claims, said they have confirmed nearly 60 killings and have no reason to doubt the others.

Most of Little’s victims were women, many of them prostitutes, some were drug addicts or poor people living on the edges of society. They were individuals, he said he believed, who would leave few people behind to look for them and not much evidence for police to follow.