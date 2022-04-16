Colombo: With Sri Lanka facing a worsening economic crisis that has left its citizens struggling to get through daily lives, the country’s World Cup-winning cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga and fellow ex-skipper Sanath Jayasuriya have joined street protests demanding the president step down. Cricket has a huge fan following in Sri Lanka and the pair called on other former players to support attempts to oust President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, reported news agency AFP.Also Read - Arjuna Ranatunga Takes A Dig at Sri Lankan Players For Playing in IPL. Here's Why

The island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with severe shortages of essential goods–including fuel and food– with regular blackouts causing widespread misery.

"Cricket is driven by spectators," Afp quoted Ranatunga as saying outside Rajapaksa's office in Colombo on Friday, surrounded by demonstrators who have been protesting daily for the president's removal since last week.

“Our fans are on the streets today because they no longer can bear the hardships. We must be with our fans when they need us most. Sports stars must physically join the protests,” he said.

Hours later, his fellow former captain Sanath Jayasuriya also climbed the barricades in front of Rajapaksa’s colonial-era office and pledged solidarity. “Your message is loud and clear,” he told the tens of thousands of protesters. “I hope the authorities will listen and ensure a brighter future for all of us.”

Crowds have been chanting “Gota go home, go home Gota.”

The pair are the first former captains to join the street protests in person, but other stars have also previously voiced their support. Strongly backing the demonstrations, former captain Mahela Jayawardena urged Rajapaksa on social media to go. Ex-captain Kumar Sangakkara also issued more guarded statements.

Former Test player and International Cricket Council match referee, Roshan Mahanama, who has supported the anti-Rajapaksa campaign from its inception, compared the country’s plight to Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe. “When I used to go to Zimbabwe many years ago, I saw the economic hardships people suffered there,” Mahanama told AFP.

“My driver had to stand in a queue for hours to get diesel. I thought this will never happen in my country. But today we are in the same boat,” he added.

What Is Happening In Sri Lanka?

Protesters are occupying the entrance and surroundings of Rajapaksa’s office, holding him responsible for the economic situation. They also are calling for his powerful family to leave power, accusing them of corruption and misrule.

Police on Saturday tightened security around Rajapaksa’s office as demonstrations demanding his resignation entered a second week. Official sources told AFP that authorities feared protest numbers could swell next week, when more marches are scheduled.

“We can expect more people to pour in. The current strength (of police) may not be sufficient,” one official told AFP, asking not to be named, and added, “So far, the crowd is peaceful, but we can’t take a chance.”

The Sri Lankan government has urged citizens abroad to donate foreign exchange to help pay for desperately needed essentials. On Friday, Sri Lanka imposed fuel rationing in the latest effect of the crisis.

The country has announced a default on its entire external debt, and will open negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to seek a bailout.