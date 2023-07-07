Home

Meet Sandeep Krishnamurthy, Well-Known Indian Professor Appointed As Dean At US’ Most Diverse Polytechnic University

Dr. Krishnamurthy will be serving more than 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students in his new role, focusing on the college's learning-by-doing approach and expanding its graduate program offerings.

New York: Dr. Sandeep Krishnamurthy, a well-known Indian American Professor has been appointed Singelyn Family dean of the College of Business Administration and Graduate School of Business at Cal Poly Pomona (CPP). The university is one of the most diverse polytechnic universities in the United States of America and is part of the California State University system. The business college has more than 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students — comprising one of the largest business schools in the nation.

Dr. Krishnamurthy will be serving more than 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students in his new role, focusing on the college’s learning-by-doing approach and expanding its graduate program offerings.

Krishnamurthy, a university statement said, is committed to supporting first-generation students, mentoring faculty of color, and creating diverse leadership capacity in higher education. He has consistently worked with community colleges, advocated for the affordability of higher education programs and modeled allyship with community partners.

About Sandeep Krishnamurthy

He holds a B.Tech. in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT-Bombay), a post-graduate diploma in business management from Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, and his Ph.D. in marketing from the University of Arizona with a minor in economics.

He then earned a PhD in Marketing from the University of Arizona with a minor in Economics in 1996.

Krishnamurthy holds the distinction of being the first dean of the AACSB-accredited School of Business at the University of Washington, Bothell (UW-Bothell).

He joined the UW faculty in 1996 and served as the school’s founding dean since 2012, having become director of the business program in 2009 with the goal of elevating it to a separate school, according to his official profile.

He joined the UW faculty in 1996 and in 2010 was promoted to full professor and named director of the business administration program with the goal of elevating it to a separate school.

Krishnamurthy’s research is widely published in internationally recognized journals. He launched three speaker series – Meet the CEO, Frontiers of Global Business and the Nintex Leadership Breakfast Series – that have become must-go events on the local business calendar.

Since joining the Bellevue Chamber Board of Directors in 2019, Dr. Krishnamurthy has become a beloved asset to our entire team. He has served as an involved board member, helped guide educational programming, and helped pilot the Eastside miniMBA program that is now taking applications for its third cohort.

He also hosts an annual gala that brings in over 200 business leaders, supporting student scholarships and key programs within the School of Business.

