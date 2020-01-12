New Delhi: Senior royals have been summoned to Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Monday for what can be called as the showdown meeting between the Queen and Harry who, along with wife Meghan, has announced that they were stepping back from Britain’s royal family. The summit has been named Sandringham summit.

It is hoped that the talks will produce a “next step” on the way to defining the couple’s new relationship with the Royal Family — in line with the Queen’s wish to find a solution within days, the report said, adding that there are still “formidable obstacles” to overcome in the talks.

All eyes are on this summit as several issues are there on the table.

Canada government is to be involved

As the duo intend to juggle between UK and Canada, it has to be discussed among palace officials and representatives of the UK and the Canada governments that how Meghan and Harry can work towards becoming financially independent, as they have said.

How much money will the couple receive

Issues up for debate include how much money the couple will still receive from Charles’s estate, their HRH titles and what commercial deals they can strike.

What’s a progressive new role?

Meghan and Harry want to carry out a progressive, new role as they will continue supporting the queen. Senior royals are baffled to find out what that means.

Will they be punished?

Several reports said that the duo might be punished for going public about their decision while there were strict orders from the queen to not go public. The duo has started their own website sussexroyal.com. Meanwhile, Meghan will not be present at the summit. She will attend it from Canada through video conferencing.