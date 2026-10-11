Saudi Arabia attack: 11 Indians injured in Riyadh airport strike, informs Indian Embassy Riyadh

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed that 11 Indians were among those injured in the recent attack on Riyadh's airport, with officials visiting hospitals.

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Saudi Arabia attack 11 Indians injured in Riyadh airport strike (Representational AI image)

Saudi Arabia attack: A total of 11 Indian nationals were among those injured in the recent attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Following the strike that left 12 dead and over 300 injured, embassy officials immediately coordinated with local hospital authorities to check on the victims’ well-being. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar assured that the mission is taking all necessary steps to assist the affected individuals and their families.

The diplomatic fallout and humanitarian response to the recent attack on Saudi Arabia’s aviation infrastructure intensified on Sunday, October 11, 2026, as the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that 11 Indian citizens sustained injuries during the strike. In an official update shared on social media, the embassy noted that the devastating attack on King Khalid International Airport resulted in 12 fatalities and over 300 injuries overall.

“Our Embassy is doing everything necessary in this difficult situation. May follow their updates,” he said on X, sharing the post of the Embassy. An attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital on Saturday afternoon killed 12 people and injured 309 others, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said, as Yemen’s Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging strikes on major airports.

The Saudi aviation authority said in a statement early Sunday that the fatalities included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign residents — two Bangladeshis and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported. The injured are receiving treatment at several hospitals, with some in serious condition, the authority said.

Story highlights

Embassy Hospital Outreach: Indian diplomats and officials rushed to local hospitals in Riyadh to assist the 11 injured Indian workers and professionals.

Official Confirmation: The mission issued a formal statement on X detailing casualty counts and ongoing liaison with Saudi security and medical boards.

External Affairs Oversight: EAM S. Jaishankar emphasized that the government is closely tracking the situation to safeguard Indian diaspora interests in the region.

The authority said in an earlier statement that operations at the airport had been temporarily suspended pending damage assessments and safety checks. Following the Saturday attack, the Houthi group said in a statement that it was ready for reciprocal measures with Saudi Arabia to keep airports, seaports, and other facilities with humanitarian functions outside the escalating military confrontation.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported Saturday that Saudi Arabia launched a new wave of air and missile strikes across Houthi-held areas in Yemen, targeting Sanaa International Airport in the Houthi-held capital, areas near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait and several northern provinces.

(With inputs from agencies)