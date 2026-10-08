Saudi Arabia attacked! India condemns attacks on Saudi airports by Yemen’s Houthi fighters, says ‘targeting civilian infra unacceptable’

India condemned recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha and King Khalid airports, stating that targeting civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable.

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MEA- File image

New Delhi: India on Thursday, October 8, 2026, strongly condemned recent strikes targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) characterized the targeting of civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable”. In the recent development, India offered its condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives, wished a speedy recovery to the injured and expressed full solidarity with the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

What India said on Saudi Airport attacks?

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured. We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement further read.

The MEA’s remarks come after Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Wednesday said that three civilians were killed and 36 others were injured in the attacks on the two international airports on October 6 and 7.

In a statement shared on X, the GACA said that the emergency response teams and relevant authorities responded immediately in accordance with established protocols and the applicable emergency response plans.

“At Abha International Airport, the attack resulted in two fatalities, both female residents of Moroccan and Algerian nationalities, may they rest in peace, as well as (28) injuries involving Saudi citizens, a Bangladeshi resident, and a Filipino resident, ranging from minor to critical,” the GACA posted on X.

Massive damage caused to Saudi Airports

“At King Khalid International Airport, the attack resulted in one fatality, a resident of Sudanese nationality, may he rest in peace, as well as (8) injuries involving (5) Saudi citizens, (2) Egyptian residents and (1) Pakistani resident, ranging from minor to critical,” it added. According to the statement, all injured people were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The GACA said that the two attacks caused property damage. “GACA is working in coordination with the relevant authorities to assess the damage, verify the safety of the facilities, and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and maintain the security and safety of operations within the Kingdom’s civil aviation system,” the statement reads. On Monday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks targeting sites in Saudi Arabia, including military facilities and airports, Gulf News reported.

(With inputs from agencies)