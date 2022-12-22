Saudi Arabia Bans Abaya From Examination Halls, Asks Students To Wear School Uniforms

The Saudi Arabian government has banned the "abaya" from the examination halls of the educational institutions and has asked to wear school uniforms.

Saudi Arabia has banned 'Abaya' from educational institutions. (Representative Image, Source: Unsplash)

Riyadh: The government of Saudi Arabia has banned the “abaya” from the examination halls of the educational institutions and has asked students to wear school uniforms. The Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission, a body in charge of approving educational and training systems, and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Education made the decision.

According to the administration, female students will no longer be allowed to wear abaya during exams. They are now required to wear school uniforms in the exam rooms, which must also adhere to public decency norms.

In 2018, it was announced that the abaya would no longer be legally enforced, although a number of women in the kingdom continue to wear them. Traditionally black, more colourful abayas in light blues and pinks are also worn by women across the Gulf.

According to Gulf News, the Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC), in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, is a government agency tasked with planning, evaluating, assessing, and accrediting Saudi Arabia’s educational and training institutions. ETEC is a governmental organisation that is independent in both its legal and financial operations and directly answers to the Prime Minister. It was founded in 2017 as a result of the Council of Ministers’ Decree No. 120.